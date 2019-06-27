Man discovers pet alligator in Eaton Co.

EATON COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) – A shocking discovery was made on the side of a road in Eaton County. It’s a site that wouldn’t be too alarming in Florida, but a five foot long alligator, hit by a car, is certainly an unusual event here in Michigan.

“I’m used to seeing deer other things like that, ya know, opossums, but never a gator,” said Scott Nigoff.

Nigoff thought his coworker was joking with him when he asked if he saw the dead alligator on his way to work.

“He told me to go out there and look and drove back out and sure enough, there was a gator on the side of the road,” he said.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s office said it was hit by a car earlier Thursday morning.

“It was close to five feet I would think,” Nigoff added. “It was a good size, it wasn’t little.”

It turns out it was someone’s pet. Sheriff’s deputies tracked down the owner who said his name was wally and they got him in 1998.

One of the largest reptiles you’ll find at Preuss Pets is the frilled lizard. It’s not as popular as the bearded dragon, which a lot more people go home with and it’s not an alligator. They don’t sell those at Preuss Pets, but the experts told us about having one as a pet.

“We do not find that it is an animal that majority of the public can keep in a healthy way for the animal,” said Preuss Pets General Manager Kirbay Preuss.

Even though it is legal to own an alligator in Michigan, she said they can be difficult to take care of.

“As far as making sure they have the proper filtration, making sure they’re getting UVB lighting from what they would naturally have out from the sun as well as just dietary needs and the amount space that animal is going to need,” Peruss said. “That’s going to be a challenge.”

A challenge the owner of Wally made possible for 21 years. Preuss Pets wants to extend their condolences to the owner and so did Nigoff.

“I’m curious how it did get out, but at the same time I still fill very bad for that family,” he said.