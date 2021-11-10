Man ejected, trapped beneath Jeep on I-94 east in Leoni Township

BLACKMAN-LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety says a man was ejected from his 2007 Jeep Compass Wednesday morning and was trapped beneath the car.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on I-94 east in Leoni Township, east of Hawkins Rd.

The driver was extracted using special equipment and was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The man is believed to be a 21-year-old from Detroit but investigators have not positively identified him yet.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Sergeant Rick Gillespie from the Blackman-Leoni Crash Reconstruction Team at (517) 788-4223.