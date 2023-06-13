GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials in Livingston County are looking for a man wanted for leading deputies on a car chase, in addition to other alleged charges.

The pursuit started at around 12:40 p.m. on Grand River Avenue near University Drive in Genoa Township.

A deputy reported seeing a gray 2013 Ford F-150 heading east on Grand River Avenue, passing other cars using the lefthand turn lane.

When the deputy tried to pull the car over for improper lane use, the driver, identified by police as Stephen Francis III, 32, refused to stop.

Instead, Francis continued east at 95 mph. He then drove off the road, hitting a crosswalk sign and other street signage in the process.

After leaving the road, the car passed through business parking lots and then went south on Latson Road.

The pursuit was ended before the vehicle entered westbound I-96 at Latson Road.

Francis was being investigated for a domestic violence incident and retail fraud that had occurred shortly before the pursuit.

He was driving the gray 2013 Ford F-150 with matching cap and Michigan registration EDZ7410 pictured above.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the car should have substantial front-end damage.

If Francis or the vehicle are located, officials ask that the public not to approach him and call 911.