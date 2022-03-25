MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — A man who allegedly waved a knife at kids by a bus stop is now facing charges for the incident.

It happened at a bus stop near Green Park Apartments in Mason on Wednesday morning, and after the man showed the knife the children ran away.

The kids reported the situation to their school, who then contacted Mason Police. Officials were looking for the suspect for a while and eventually tracked him down.

Now, the City of Mason announced on Facebook that 23-year-old Logan Daily was issued a six count warrant for felonious assault from the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

Daily was also issued a warrant for disturbing the peace for a separate case in the area of Columbia St. and Linden Blvd.

The cases remain under investigation and Mason asks anyone who was an eye witness or knows someone who was an eye witness to call the city at 517-676-9155.