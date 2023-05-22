DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A man was arrested and taken to jail last Thursday after running away from Ingham County deputies.

The deputies had a just saved the 43-year-old man from what appeared to be a drug overdose, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrived at the 4000 block of West Holt Road near Cedar Street in Delhi Township at around 1 p.m. on May 18, when deputies administered rescue breathing and two doses of Narcan to the man.

After a few minutes, the man regained consciousness.

As he was walked to an ambulance for medical evaluation, he fled from deputies, who chased him down and eventually arrested him.

Deputies then discovered a parole violation warrant in the man’s name.

Following medical clearance at a local hospital, they took him to the Ingham County Jail.