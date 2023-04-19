EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A middle-aged man was found dead from an apparent homicide at Village Green apartments in Delta Township on Tuesday, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the area for a suspicious death investigation.

Not much is known about how the man died. The sheriff’s office said the man was found dead in his residence from an apparent homicide.

At this time there is no one in custody and there are no suspects.

If you have any information officials ask that you call Detective Johnson at 517-323-8492.