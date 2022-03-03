LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Almost a year and a half later, a man was found guilty of various charges in a kidnapping case.
Phoenix Javon Washington, 27-years-old, was found guilty on six charges related to an incident on Oct. 19, 2020.
On that day, the Lansing Township Police Department responded to a 911 call from a woman at 4:20 a.m., saying that the father of her child broke into her apartment.
In addition to the break-in, the man stole her car keys and the child that they had together.
An AMBER Alert was issued for the child around 8:06 a.m.
Fortunately, the child was found safe and unharmed at 11:15 a.m., with Washington being located and arrested later that day.
While the 27-year-old is currently awaiting sentencing, he was found guilty of the following charges:
- Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder or by Strangulation
- Domestic Violence
- Home Invasion – 1st Degree
- Unlawful Driving Away of a Vehicle – 2 counts
- Malicious Destruction of Personal Property – $200 or more but less than $1,000
- Interfering with Electronic Communications