LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Almost a year and a half later, a man was found guilty of various charges in a kidnapping case.

Phoenix Javon Washington, 27-years-old, was found guilty on six charges related to an incident on Oct. 19, 2020.

On that day, the Lansing Township Police Department responded to a 911 call from a woman at 4:20 a.m., saying that the father of her child broke into her apartment.

In addition to the break-in, the man stole her car keys and the child that they had together.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the child around 8:06 a.m.

Fortunately, the child was found safe and unharmed at 11:15 a.m., with Washington being located and arrested later that day.

While the 27-year-old is currently awaiting sentencing, he was found guilty of the following charges: