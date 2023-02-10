SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 40-year-old man was arrested after leading Shiawassee County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase Thursday.

Officials say they first started chasing the man on I-69 near Bancroft. The man was driving west in the east lanes ‘at a high rate of speed.’

The suspect eventually left the road and got stuck in the median, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Suspected narcotics were recovered from the vehicle and the suspect was believed to have been under the influence at the time of the incident,” the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was taken into custody without incident, officials said. He is being held at the Shiawassee County jail while he waits to be arraigned.

The deputies were helped by the K-9 “Doc” and the Michigan State Police.