LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police say a man was seriously hurt while crossing the street in Lansing on Sunday.

The man was walking very slowly across Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 11:22 a.m. when he was hit by a car heading south, police say.

Officers said they found a 51-year-old man with a severe head injury. Lansing Fire Department medics took the man to the hospital. At this time, he is still in the hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The investigation is still ongoing, but early indications are that speed was not a factor.

The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team has also been called in to investigate.