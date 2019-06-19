Man hospitalized after Lansing crash

Crews respond to a crash on Fairview Avenue in Lansing (June 19, 2019)

Lansing police say a man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a pole Wednesday evening.

It happened shortly after 6 on Fairview Avenue near Saginaw Street.

Police tell 6 News a 67-year-old man was driving southbound on Fairview Avenue when his vehicle struck a curb, and then a light post. The vehicle then flipped onto its side.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

