Man in custody after armed robbery

DELHI TWP, MICH. (WLNS) — Ingham County Sheriff’s’ deputies said a man is in custody after a report of an armed robbery.

It happened at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday and deputies responded to 2740 S. Martin Luther King, in Delhi TWP.

An employee reported he was physically assaulted by a subject dressed in dark clothing. During the struggle the suspect threatened the employee with a knife.

The suspect then left from the business with vehicle keys, cash and other items.



Sheriff’s Detectives developed a suspect and located him later this afternoon at a residence in south Lansing. The subject left the residence and there was a short pursuit which ended in the man being arrested.

The 38-year-old man is at the Ingham County Jail awaiting arraignment for armed robbery, felonious assault, and resist/obstruct police.



The employee suffered minor injuries from the assault. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8251.

