Man in hospital after being shot several times in south Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Officers are on the scene and caution tape is up after a body was found floating in Grand River.

Police cars were near Roseneath Avenue, which is East of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, this afternoon after a kayaker found a body, according to an officer on the scene.

At this time no information has been provided on the race, gender, or age of the body.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.>>>