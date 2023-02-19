BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Bath Township Police Department is asking people to “do the right thing” and call the police if you see something amiss.

The request comes after police responded to a man that was laying near the road on Park lake Road near Culver Drive. on Saturday night.

The man, who is in his 50’s, was struck by a car and left on the road.

According to the department’s Facebook page, only one phone call was made to 911 about the man being found on the road.

When officials spoke with the person who made the 911 call, the witness said that multiple cars passed by the man, who was in the road waving at passing cars.

The man who was hit by the car is in the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

“It takes just a minute to have some humanity,” the Facebook post concluded.