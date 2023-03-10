Photo of car after hitting plow and semi-truck (Courtesy of Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A three car crash involving a plow truck and a semi-truck in Ionia County led to a 2015 Mercedes Benz car getting badly damaged, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday morning on I-96 west near Jordan Lake Road.

Officials say a 25-year-old man from Rockford, driving a Mercedes, was going west on I-96 when he came up to an Ionia County plow truck in the left lane. When the driver tried to slow down, he slid into a semi-truck driven by a man from Fowlerville, officials say.

The first collision caused the driver of the Mercedes to crash into the back of the Ionia County plow truck.

The driver of the Mercedes was treated for minor injuries, while the other two drivers were uninjured.

“Speed and weather conditions are believed to be the cause of this traffic crash,” the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said.