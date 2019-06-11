Man injured in Jackson Co. shooting; suspect arrested

One man is in Jackson’s Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital after being shot in the abdomen this morning.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to the 5000 block of Welch Lake Road in Waterloo Township where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot.

He had been shot once in the abdomen.

While he was being rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the search began for the suspect.

Officers from Blackman Leoni Township Public Safety and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department located the suspect’s vehicle in the 3000 block of Seymour Road and surrounded it.



With help from the Michigan State Police, officers were able to arrest the 28-year-old suspect.

He is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail while the Prosecutor’s Office prepares formal charges.

The suspect’s name won’t be released until arraignment.