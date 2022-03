DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen this man?

Lansing Police are asking for information reading the disappearance of 52-year-old Kevin Lee Wallace.

Wallace was last seen on March 5 in DeWitt Twp., wearing a Michigan State coat, black pants and Nike shoes.

Wallace is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Wallace is asked to contact Lansing Police at (517)-483-4600.