JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) -A man is headed to prison for multiple decades for murdering a man in Jackson back in 2020.

On March 6, 2020, at 1:00 a.m., Franky Ackley shot and killed James Cooper-Robertson outside of Duffy’s Bar in Jackson.

Ackley was arrested, tried, and convicted of 2nd-degree murder and felony firearm.

Ackley faces 25-50 years in prison for the murder charge and two years in prison for the gun charge. This means he will have to serve at least 27 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

“First, I want to thank Judge McBain. This was a tough sentence and appropriate for the facts,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka. “The judge sentenced at the top end of the guidelines,” said Jarzynka.

“Here, justice was served not only for the victim, but also for his family and our community,” Jarzynka said.