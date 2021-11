A mid-Michigan man was seriously injured Wednesday night after someone sideswiped him and took off.

It happened around 10 p.m. along southbound U.S. 127 near Covert Road.

Ingham County sheriff’s deputies say someone sideswiped a car, which ran off the road and flipped over.

The driver of that car, a 26-year-old man from Horton, was seriously injured by expected to survive. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.