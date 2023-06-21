JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A man was sentenced to several decades behind bars for a murder that happened in August 2022.

According to police, Leandrew Martin shot Markeithis Smith in the head during an argument outside of a party store on the 200 block of West Biddle Street in Jackson.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said Leandrew Martin was sentenced to 50-80 years on the charge of second-degree murder and two years for felony firearm.

Martin was found guilty in April.

“First, I want to thank Judge Jordan. This was an extremely tough sentence and appropriate for the facts. We are very pleased with this sentence,” said Jarzynka.“Here, justice was served not only for the victim, but also for his family and our community.”