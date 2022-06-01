LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 40-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of S. Cedar St. in the early hours of Monday morning, officials say.

Lansing Police say the man was taken to the hospital after the incident and was in “fair” condition.

The shooting victim was in a parking lot of a business around 4:50 a.m. when he got into an argument with some people in another car.

Officials say two women started assaulting the man. Eventually, one woman got a handgun from the car and shot the man in the lower leg, police say.

The two women then left the scene in a car described as a light colored sedan, police say.

The woman accused had red colored hair, officials say.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Mike Looney at 517-483-6869, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.