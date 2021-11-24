Man shot in Eaton Co. armed robbery identified

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing man that was shot at a clothing store last night has been identified.

Antonio Taylor, 22, was shopping at Snipes clothing store when he was shot during an armed robbery in Delta Township.

Taylor was then taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has said that the incident does not appear to be a random act.

ECSO detectives were joined quickly by the Lansing Police Department and Michigan State Police were on the scene helping investigate.

At this point, the suspect remains outstanding.

Anyone with helpful information contact Detective Rob Gillentine at 517-816-8199 or Detective Rick Buxton at 517-323-8484.