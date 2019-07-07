Man shot multiple times in Jackson

JACKSON, MICH. (WLNS) – A person is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning. It happened just before 1:00 a.m.

Jackson police said they were responding to multiple shots fired near the intersection of Adrian court and Morrell street. According to police, when they got on scene they found a man suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

At this time police do not have a suspect, but if you have any information you can contact police at 517-788-4100.