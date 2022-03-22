LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police say a 33-year-old man was shot on the side of his body Monday night.

The man was found on the 1300 block of E. Malcom X St. in Lansing after police say they were called to the area around 8:14 p.m.

The victim was not very open with information, but did end up giving a statement, police said. He told police that he was in the area when the suspect appeared and shot him.

After the victim was shot, the suspect ran away. Police say the suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

The victim was eventually taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

LPD is asking for anyone with information to call 517-483-4600.