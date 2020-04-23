Man shot on East Kalamazoo Street in Lansing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man was shot just before 5:00 p.m. near the 1200 block of E. Kalamazoo Street in Lansing.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made yet.

Police say they believe the victim and shooter know each other.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar