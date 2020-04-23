LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man was shot just before 5:00 p.m. near the 1200 block of E. Kalamazoo Street in Lansing.
He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made yet.
Police say they believe the victim and shooter know each other.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Man shot on East Kalamazoo Street in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man was shot just before 5:00 p.m. near the 1200 block of E. Kalamazoo Street in Lansing.