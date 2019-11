BOSTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. (WLNS) — A man was flown to the hospital Saturday night after he was shot while hunting.

Ionia county central dispatch tells 6 News it happened around 5:30 p.m.

The man was hunting in the area near Grand River Avenue and Kyser road.

6 News is working to learn more information about how the man was shot. The Ionia Sheriff’s office is still investigation.