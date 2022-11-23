IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man has been arrested for drug possession, among other charges, after leading Clinton County deputies on a car chase Sunday evening.

On Nov. 20, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were pursuing an SUV that was pulling a trailer.

A Facebook post from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began in Lansing, continuing west on Grand River in Watertown Township, through Ionia County, eventually ending in Portland.

Photos are courtesyof the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Reports prior to the pursuit were that there was a kidnapping suspect and victim in the vehicle, which was later found to be not true.

The 38-year-old driver was arrested after he finally stopped the vehicle.

He was taken to the Clinton County Jail and was charged with fleeing and eluding police, possession of methamphetamine and other charges stemming from warrants.