Man who allegedly shot two-year-old son in face tried to fake mental illness

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - A judge approved murder charges for the parents of a newborn baby who died because they did not seek medical care on religious grounds.

Judge James Jamo Thursday gave Ingham County prosecutors permission to file new charges of murder and child abuse against both Joshua and Rachel Piland.

According to the prosecutor's office, Joshua and Rachel Piland will each now be charged with murder and child abuse in the first degree, which both carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The Pilands were arrested and charged in connection with the baby's death in 2017.

The couple whose daughter died three days after birth, previously faced manslaughter charges which carry a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The baby died of conditions related to jaundice when the couple refused medical treatment, citing their religious beliefs.

The baby was born under care of a midwife at the couple's Lansing home on February 6th.

A midwife told them the baby had jaundice during a visit the next day and said she should be taken to a doctor or hospital as the condition could be life threatening.

The Pilands kept the baby at home, where she died on February 9th. The couple then called upon friends and fellow church members to pray for the infant's resurrection.

Lansing Police said they found the dead baby being prayed over when they arrived at the home after a relative notified police of the death.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for October.