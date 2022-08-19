INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Double murder suspect Kiernan Brown has pled guilty but mentally ill to two counts of second-degree murder.

Brown is awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 2. He is facing a minimum of 70 years in prison, with a maximum of 100 years.

He is responsible for the murder of two mid-Michigan women in May 2019.

Brown’s victims were 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock from Holt and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney from Williamston.

During the arrest, police say Brown showed them pictures on his phone of the two women that he killed.

He later confessed to the murder when he admitted that he intended to beat the women to death with a hammer when he drove to the two houses.

In 2020, he attempted to enter a plea agreement, but it was rejected by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.

“There’s a history of harming women, especially brutally, and animals. Serial behavior. Serial killer mentality,” Aquilina said in 2020.