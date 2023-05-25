The Eaton County prosecutor’s Office confirmed the news Thursday.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man arrested in connection to a March 2021 shooting that killed a 16-year-old has been found guilty.

The Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the verdict with 6 News.

On March 31, 2021, Lansing police responded to a shooting near Burneway Drive and Seaway Drive, where officers found a teen with a gunshot wound.

The victim, Darell L. Smith, died from his injuries.

Police arrested Deshown Ernesto Clark Jr. in November 2021 for the murder.

He was found guilty of Open Murder and Felony Firearm.

His sentencing date is scheduled for July 12 at 11 a.m.