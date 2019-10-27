Man’s attempt to fool police with different name backfires

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) – A man thought he would fool police by giving them a false identity. It backfired: A man with that name was wanted by authorities.

The case in Shiawassee County ended Friday when Deonte Wilson was sentenced to about 18 months in prison for a drug charge and other crimes.

The Argus-Press reports that Wilson was stopped by police in September 2018. Officers arrested him when he identified himself as someone who was wanted by police. The mix-up was solved at the jail, but Wilson was in trouble at that point.

Judge Matthew Stewart says it’s “humorous” although not for Wilson.

Wilson’s lawyer attributed his client’s troubles to alcohol and drug abuse. Wilson apologized in court.