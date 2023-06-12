OKEMOS, Mich. — Many have crossed Lake Michigan by boat, but one man from Okemos went against the grain. He navigated the Great Lake by bathtub.

Yes, you read that right.

Michigander Vic Jackson made the journey all because of a $5 bet made over 54 years ago.

Vic Jackson voyaged across Lake Michigan in a bathtub.

In 2023, the bathtub used to handling Lake Michigan’s waters is docking at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum.

A few days after Jackson accepted the bet, his friend dropped a 1914 Kohler bathtub in his driveway.

The two then got to work, turning the tub into a vessel fit for freshwater.

“I finally said I’m gonna win this bet by making something out of a bathtub that would do this,” said Jackson.

After a failed attempt across the lake that July, people started to lose faith.

Headlines said the bathtub sailor was all “washed up.”

Despite the anti-bathtub banter, Jackson didn’t give up. He tried again in August and just when he was about to reach his destination, he faced another obstacle.

Running out of fuel.

“At that time a boat pulled up,” Jackson recalled. “They said ‘We got a gas can. We can plug in so you can make it over there.'”

A short 60 miles and 14 hours later, Jackson arrived to Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

In honor of Vic’ voyage, he was recognized by the mayor and, of course, got his $5.

Jackson just celebrated his 85th birthday Saturday. He said people often ask if he’d do it again.

“Well, I could do it today but I would have my cell phone and there would be nothing,” he said. “All I would have to do is sit in that bathtub, steer the motor and follow my phone.”

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum has been interested in Jackson’s “make-ship” since 1969. Jackson declined.

They later asked him about the boat again in 2019, to which he once again said no.

Luckily, the 85-year-old is ready to part ways the boat, which should debut at the museum this summer.