Man’s body found after hours of searching near Grand Haven pier

Crews search for a man who went missing after jump off the Grand Haven pier Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Rescue crews say they have recovered the body of a man who went missing in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park Tuesday morning.

Lt. Lee Adams with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said authorities received a report around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday that a couple fishermen heard a splash and saw a man in the water off the pier. They were unable to reach him and the man floated out into Lake Michigan.

The U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was immediately called in to help in the search.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team found the man’s body.

His name was not released, but authorities said he was a 58-year-old man from out of state.

Dispatchers originally told News 8 that the man jumped in to the water, but Adams said investigators are working to determine if he jumped or fell into the water.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the precise cause of his death.