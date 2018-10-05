Manufacturing Day tours opens doors for area students; career opportunities

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - It's Manufacturing Day in Michigan and residents and companies across mid-Michigan will celebrate with a number of events.

In Jackson 14 local manufacturing companies will host more than 650 students and will teach them about the culture and practices of a manufacturing environment.

Students from Jackson High, Hanover-Horton, and Concord schools will receive guided tours of the facilities and local colleges to learn about future career paths in many business areas.

In Mason students from the Wilson talent center will attend tours at the William and Claire Dart manufacturing center to learn about employees' day to day activities.

In total there are 40 tours happening across the Capital area as part of the national celebration.

