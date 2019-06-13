Marijuana Regulatory Agency holds first public meeting

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There’s a push to make Michigan the leader when it comes to regulating the marijuana industry across the country. Thursday morning the Marijuana Regulatory Agency held it’s first public meeting right here in Lansing.

“With our program as of June 1 we have 287,094 patients and 40,120 caregivers registered with our program,” said Michigan Medical Marijuana Program Customer Service Manager Krista Moorman.

Voters approved the state’s medical marijuana act in 2008.

“Our numbers have increased but our attention to detail has not decreased at all,” said Kris Jordan with the Michigan Medical Marijuana Program.

“To reiterate out mission is to establish Michigan as the national model for a regulatory program that stimulates business growth while ensuring safe consumer access to marijuana,” said Michigan Regulatory Agency Director Andrew Brisbo.

And this starts with the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency, which created an online application in 2018 after noticing such a high demand of patients.

“So then you could apply the same day, see your doctor the same day and actually get the card the very same day in the mail to receive your medical marijuana,” said Michigan Medical Marijuana Program Applications Manager Lindsay Russman.

And this summer there will be a recreational adult-use application. After this discussion, the agency took the time today to talk about rules and regulations. Before the meeting ended, there was time for public comments.

There are still plenty of unanswered questions. So the agency is holding more public hearings in Detroit, Flint, and Traverse City.