Martha Ford to step down as principal owner of Detroit Lions

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that principal owner Martha Ford is stepping down from the position. Sheila Ford Hamp is set to succeed her mother in the position.

Martha Firestone Ford to step down as principal owner of Detroit Lions



Sheila Ford Hamp to succeed mother as team’s principal owner and chairman pic.twitter.com/HU0FehT0WO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 23, 2020

Statements from Martha Firestone Ford and Sheila Ford Hamp: pic.twitter.com/Fd7jZDhaIT — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 23, 2020

