Martin Luther King Jr. Center ready for $2 million dollar renovation

Standing on ten acres for nearly 55 years, the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Jackson is a landmark in the community. It’s home to after-school programs where kids can come, and learn, and play safely. Following a City Council meeting tonight, the people who come here say things are only going to get better.

“It’s something I’ll be honest with you that we often thought about or we’ve even dreamed about, and to see it actually come into fruition it means quite a bit to me,” said Director, John Willis.

As the director for nearly 25 years, John Willis is ready to put the two million dollars to good use.

The renovations include installing a better kitchen to help better serve the 200 kids a day they feed in the summer. There will also be a new roof, windows, offices, workout areas, and more. It’s all in an effort to make the center a place this community deserves, and a place where young people can come and grow.

“If people can utilize the facility for what it was meant to be then it will pull those young people in, and they will have a fun place to be at,” said former Director, and frequent visitor Robert Burton.

For as long as John can remember this place has been a rock not just in his life, but with generations of people in the community. In his time here he’s seen young people grow up, go to college, and become mentors themselves.

“When you see something like that it shows that we can have a greater impact, and we can certainly can have a greater impact as we improve the resources, and the facility here,” said Willis.

The current plan is for renovations to begin in the spring.