MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Mason residents should continue boiling their water until further notice.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Mason Government, the city is waiting on three more tests to come back as negative before the advisory can be lifted.

While the remaining three tests have been sent to the lab, the City expects to have the results by the end of the day Wednesday.

To stay up to date on the boil water advisory, click here.