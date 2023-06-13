MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mason First Church of the Nazarene opened the doors of its outreach center for anyone to pick up a hot meal last weekend.

Volunteers got to cooking at 8:30 a.m.

Anyone who drove up to the front of the church received a pot roast meal and cookies for dessert.

One organizer said the church is dedicated to supporting the community and is grateful to local businesses for their assistance.

The drive-thru ended at around 7 p.m.

It’s the third free drive-through meal event at the church this year.