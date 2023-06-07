MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Members of the Sycamore Creek Garden Club said their youth program is breaking records in terms of participant numbers.

The program has 35 kids involved this year, ranging from second to sixth grade.

The kiddos get the chance to learn about horticulture.

Since June is National Pollinators Month, there will be an extra emphasis on pollen and nectar-producing plants.

According to club member Sharon Rodgers, the kids are excited.

“They’re excited, they can’t wait to come — we are really touching these kids and they love being here,” Rogers said.

The program currently has a nationally registered pollinator garden, native plant garden, eatable herbs & flower garden as well as a flower cutting garden.

To learn more about the program, watch the video in the player above.