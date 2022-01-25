Mason Lions, Mason Middle School Leos hold eyeglasses drive

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Mason Lions Club and Mason Middle School Leo Club are hosting an eyeglasses and hearing aids recycling drive through February.
The existing locations where used eyeglasses and hearing aids can be donated include :
- Professional Eye Care, 103 S. Cedar St., Mason
- Mason Family Eye Care, 109 E. Maple St., Mason
- Wares Pharmacy, 304 S. Jefferson St., Mason
- Jones Vision Center, 1515 Lake Lansing Rd. Ste. G, Lansing
- Sam’s Club, 2925 Centre Blvd., Lansing
- Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church St., Leslie
- St. James Catholic Church, 1010 S. Lansing St., Mason
- Mason Middle School, 235 Temple St., Mason
- Mason City Hall, 201 W. Ash St., Mason
- Mason First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Ash St., Mason
- Modern Woodmen, 330 S. Jefferson St., Mason
“Donate glasses and change someone’s life,” suggests Doug Klein, secretary of the Mason Lions Club in a press release. “You are helping a child learn to read, helping an adult succeed in their job, or helping a senior maintain independence.”