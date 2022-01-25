Mason Lions, Mason Middle School Leos hold eyeglasses drive

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Mason Lions Club and Mason Middle School Leo Club are hosting an eyeglasses and hearing aids recycling drive through February.

The existing locations where used eyeglasses and hearing aids can be donated include :

Professional Eye Care, 103 S. Cedar St., Mason

Mason Family Eye Care, 109 E. Maple St., Mason

Wares Pharmacy, 304 S. Jefferson St., Mason

Jones Vision Center, 1515 Lake Lansing Rd. Ste. G, Lansing

Sam’s Club, 2925 Centre Blvd., Lansing

Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church St., Leslie

St. James Catholic Church, 1010 S. Lansing St., Mason

Mason Middle School, 235 Temple St., Mason

Mason City Hall, 201 W. Ash St., Mason

Mason First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Ash St., Mason

Modern Woodmen, 330 S. Jefferson St., Mason

“Donate glasses and change someone’s life,” suggests Doug Klein, secretary of the Mason Lions Club in a press release. “You are helping a child learn to read, helping an adult succeed in their job, or helping a senior maintain independence.”