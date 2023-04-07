MASON, MI (WLNS) – A Mason city council member is facing an ethics investigation sparked by her proposal for a “Malcolm X Day of Observation.”

Malcolm X spent much of his childhood in Lansing and East Lansing, and went to high school in Mason.

In February, council member Rita Vogel presented the resolution, which marked the human rights leader as an “iconic member of Mason’s history.”

It went on to say “Malcolm X raised important questions about the inequities faced by Blacks during that time. With this resolution, we are in a time of truth for real history, honesty and real conversation. And a part of that must start with us having a reckoning around Mason’s role.”

The motion was voted down, with some council members concerned over the way the resolution was written.

City documents indicate that on Feb. 14, the board of ethics got a complaint against Vogel. The complaint claims Vogel said the city is “racist and white supremacist because we {the council} didn’t vote in Malcolm X day.”

Malcolm X (top row, middle,) on Mason’s football team.

The complaint goes on to read that Malcolm X “didn’t contribute much of anything in remembrance here to celebrate.”

In a statement to 6 News, Vogel said this investigation is ridiculous.

“Freedom of speech is not an ethics violation that needs an investigation. The city government that allows for this to be investigated maybe should be. This is a waste of staff time. Malcolm X deserves better. ”

A timeline provided by city officials said the complaint included codes that did not exist in the Code of Ethics.

The timeline adds the complainants did not amend the report by April 5, the deadline board members gave. Board members said they reached out multiple times to the complainants, but have yet to receive a specific code violation.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as this story develops.