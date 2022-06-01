MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mason Post Office located on Ash Street is temporarily closing because of structural issues, the United State Postal Service said.

At this time, there is no timetable for when the location will reopen. The postal operation have been moved to the Lansing Post Office on Collins Road.

“USPS appreciates the public’s understanding and patience and apologizes for any inconvenience this situation may have caused,” the postal service said.

What caused the structural issues at the post office is not known at this time.

Mason Post Office box holders and customers with a package pick up notice and accountable mail requiring a signature can pick up their mail at the Lansing Post Office.

Lansing Post Office – P.O. Box Holder Pick-up Hours:

4800 Collins Rd

Lansing, MI 48924

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Closed