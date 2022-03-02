MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — One man’s 35-year career in public education is coming to an end.

Mason Public Schools’ Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki’s will officially retire Sept. 1.

In addition to his tenure with Mason, Drzewicki has previously worked as the Superintendent for Pigeon Community Schools, principal at Coldwater Community Schools and as a teacher at Vandercook Public Schools.

A few highlights of Drzewicki’s time with the district were include:

Mason’s Alaiedon Elementary was named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School (NBRS) by the U.S. Department of Education.

Formed the district’s Diversity Committee to create a climate and culture reflective of values related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Successfully passed a $69.7 million ballot initiative on November 7, 2017. The proposal includes improvements to district facilities, technology, safety and security.

