Mass timber building under construction at MSU

Police are looking for a man who is accused of grabbing women from behind on a bicycle.

People have filed reports to Lansing Township Police and East Lansing Police.

"This tells us the individual is mobile, it tells us he will cross jurisdictional lines and commit these kinds of acts." said Chief Deputy, Steve Gonzalez.

Right now, he is accused of sexual assault and police don't want this going any further.

"At this point it is at the level it is, we certainly do not want that individuals behavior to escalate to more serious or intrusive assaults on people." Gonzalez added.

Chief Deputy Steve Gonzalez says everyone should stay aware of their surroundings.

If something does not feel right, trust your gut.

"I think you get complacent and forget, because it is a safe neighborhood that we don't have those types of issues here. There are people that come in to the neighborhood and do crazy stuff like this." said Jana Dreffs, who lives in the neighborhood.

If you have any information please contact the Lansing Township Police (517) 485-1700 or East Lansing Police (517) 351-4220