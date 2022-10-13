LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This November, Michiganders are voting to either keep Attorney General Dana Nessel or elect someone new.

The person looking to take her place is Republican challenger Matthew DePerno.

“Well I have more experience than any person in this race,” DePerno told 6 News.

He opened his own law practice in 2005 and says he has been defending America’s constitutional civil liberties for 27 years across the state and in federal court.

“I’m a guy who has got a ton of experience in this area. Many of the cases that I am involved in involve the attorney general and their office. So I understand how that system works. I understand how her office works,” he said.

One of his first priorities is to dismiss the legal fight with Enbridge over the Line 5 pipeline. He also says Michigan is falling apart under the current leadership so, he says his priorities would include fighting crime and getting this problem under control.

“We got to make our cities safe again for everyone whether you’re a Democrat, Republican or Independent. You want safe cities,” said DePerno.

He says he will do this by supporting the police by providing them with funds and resources and being friends with them.

“They tell us the same story. They’re afraid to do the work, afraid to do their job because if they make an arrest, they know there will be a complaint that comes with it,” DePerno said.

But DePerno did land in the hot seat last month when it was announced that a special prosecutor in Michigan was appointed to investigate whether he and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.

“There is no crime by the way. I completely deny every allegation. Everything I did was pursuant to a court order,” DePerno claims.

Instead, he says this is Nessel’s attempt to attack him as she had done other Republicans in the past.

“But the Oakland County prosecutors told her, never weaponize your office against your political opponents. So she sought a special prosecutor now, but it’s a thing over and over and over again,” DePerno said.

Ultimately, the decision will be left up to you on election day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

