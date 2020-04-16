Mayor of Jackson “heartbroken” with Michigan State Representative

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - UPDATE (10:54 p.m.): A hit and run at 9:30 p.m. caused serious injuries for two people.

Occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash took off.

ORIGINAL POST (10:15 p.m.): First responders are on the scene of a major crash on West Saginaw Street and North Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

Lansing police and fire department responded to the multiple car accident just after 9:00 p.m. that has the intersection closed down.

Two people were injured and taken to a local hospital. The extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

At this time the scene is still under investigation, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.