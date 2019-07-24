Mayor promotes Lansing Police Captain to be next Chief

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor named police Captain Daryl Green to be the city’s next police chief.

Green, who has been on the force since 1997, will be the permanent chief. He succeeds Chief Mike Yankowski, who is retiring next week.

Green had been named the acting chief upon Yankowski’s announcement, but at a press conference on Wednesday morning, Schor said he was making the move permanent.

Posted by Lansing Police Department on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 Watch the press conference via the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page.

Schor says he was impressed by Green’s strategic and technical work and the way Green rose through the ranks over the years. He has spent 22 years with the department and more than 7 years as captain.

The mayor says he was impressed by Green’s work and decided the city didn’t need to spend money on a national search when they had a solid candidate right here in Lansing.

The Lansing Board of Police Commissioners will have to confirm the appointment at its next meeting on August 20th.

In the meantime, Schor says he and Green will both engage the community.

“I’m eager to assist you in moving Lansing forward,” Green told the mayor. “There’s no other department I would rather serve with.”

