Mayor scheduled to announce future leadership of Lansing Police Department

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - All state building flags are at half-staff today to honor the life and service of former United States Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.

Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens devoted his life to public service as a lawyer and jurist. Stevens was appointed by President Gerald Ford in 1975 and served on the Supreme Court for 35 years.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Wednesday, July 24th.