Lansing issues advisory for road closure

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning Monday, a section of Washington Avenue between Madison Road and Saginaw Avenue will be closed for road reconstruction.

According to an advisory from Mayor Andy Schor, the work is expected to be completed by early August 2021.

Northbound Washington Avenue Detour:

East on Saginaw Street

North on Grand Avenue

West on Oakland Avenue back to Washington Avenue

Southbound Washington Avenue Detour:

West on Madison Road

South on Capitol Avenue

East on Saginaw Street back to Washington Avenue

Courtesy: City of Lansing Public Service Department

Both detours will be provided and local traffic will be maintained.

For more information, call the Public Service Department at (517) 483-4456.