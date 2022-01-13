Mayor Schor joins coalition to fight hunger

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today Mayor Andy Schor joined more than 50 other mayors from across the country in the launch of the Mayor’s Alliance to End Childhood Hunger.

The coalition encourages mayors to take meaningful action to end childhood hunger in cities nationwide.

By working together, Mayors across the country can come together to share ideas about what’s working in their cities and find solutions that work for families and children in need. Lansing has worked to build partnerships with organizations throughout our community. I look forward to hearing what other cities are doing that will work in our city.” Mayor Andy Schor

The Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger will work alongside the national nonprofit Share Our Strength and its No Kid Hungry campaign.